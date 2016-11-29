Masergy Hooks Up Huisman

DALLAS -- Masergy Communications Inc., a global leader in hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions, today announced that Netherlands-based Huisman has selected the company to connect its global locations via its hybrid WAN solution and award-winning Software Defined Platform. The decision to deploy Masergy was based on its seamless global network that provides all of Huisman's offices with a consistent user experience across all locations.

Founded in 1929, Huisman is a worldwide company that designs and manufactures heavy construction equipment for world's leading companies in the oil and gas, renewables and leisure markets. Huisman has operations in the Netherlands, U.S., Brazil, Czech Republic, Australia, Singapore, China and Norway, requiring a network that provides a consistent network architecture around the globe. The Masergy network solution gives Huisman's IT professionals real-time control of its network through its online portal and a future-proof design that will allow the network to evolve as the company grows.

Andre Faber, Global IT Infrastructure Manager of Huisman in Schiedam, Netherlands, found that Masergy not only met his network criteria, but also embraced a similar commitment to innovation and customer service. "Due to our strong belief in partnerships with our clients, our commitment to finding new technical solutions and our dedication to delivering turnkey projects, we are internationally valued as a solid, reliable partner. Masergy shares these values and is quick to respond to our questions, values a service-centric approach and uses the best technical solutions to bring network transparency to us," Faber said.

