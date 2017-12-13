Huawei Passes EANTC's SD-WAN Tests

SHENZHEN, China -- The European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC), an internationally recognized independent test center, has announced that Huawei is currently the only SD-WAN solution provider to pass its strict testing procedures.

During testing, EANTC looked at some important product features such as the scalability, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and link resiliency, and the application-based traffic steering of Huawei's SDN solution. The testing also covered the number of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) per site, throughput per number of VPNs per site (CPE performance), network performance upon a CPE failure and a failure of the primary link, as well as application-based traffic steering and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) visualization.

Under EANTC's strict testing of Huawei's SD-WAN solution, in terms of scalability, one CPE successfully established over 2,000 Dynamic Smart VPN (DSVPN) tunnels. In the event of a CPE failure or a primary link failure, the solution will achieve protection switching within milliseconds. The solution makes intelligent forwarding decisions to ensure service experience of key applications. Additionally, accurate performance monitoring and Geographic Information System based multi-dimensional visualization helps to reduce operating expenditure by more than 80%.

Huawei's SD-WAN solution features key advantages over others and provides an excellent performance in application-based traffic steering, elastic scalability, and cloud-based visualized O&M. The solution consists of two critical components: CPE and an Agile Controller. The CPE itself falls into three types: Open Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE), a traditional CPE, and Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE).

Co-founder and Managing Director of EANTC, Carsten Rossenhoevel said: "Huawei’s SD-WAN solution was comprehensively put to the test and we are very impressed by the results. We verified that the solution meets requirements for interconnected leased lines in the context of application-based traffic steering, elastic scalability, and cloud-based visualized O&M."

Wang Shaosen, General Manager of Huawei Enterprise Gateway Domain, said: "It is a great pleasure that Huawei has become the only SD-WAN solution provider that has passed EANTC's strict testing process. This is another recognition of Huawei's SD-WAN Solution by a recognized authority in the industry. Huawei's SD-WAN solution is designed to build WAN interconnection networks with an ultimate experience of applications, VAS acquisition, and O&M. The solution helps enterprises implement rapid transformation in the cloud era and achieve business success."

Huawei’s SD-WAN solution provides on-demand interconnection between branches, between branches and data centers, and between branches and the cloud. It delivers the ultimate experience in enterprise interconnection through application-based intelligent traffic steering and acceleration, a full series of open uCPEs, and cloud-based visualized O&M.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

European Advanced Networking Test Center AG (EANTC)