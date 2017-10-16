& cplSiteName &

Fujitsu & Silver Peak Accelerate Delivery of SD-WAN Services

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/18/2017
50%
50%

RICHARDSON, Texas & SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today launched its SD-WAN-as-a-Service (software defined wide area network) developed for service providers to offer to their enterprise customers. The comprehensive solution combines the Fujitsu SDN/NFV Consulting Service and Managed Network Service with the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution. Instead of spending months designing and implementing their own solution, the Fujitsu offering allows service providers to quickly deliver SD-WAN-as-a-Service to their enterprise customers. The net result is that service providers can now focus on acquiring customers and generating revenue using the benefits of this disruptive technology.

The Fujitsu service uses a subscription based, pay-as-you-grow model minimizing the service provider's investment and operational costs. It is managed by the Fujitsu Network Operations Center (NOC) and complies with service provider's requirements for security, reliability, availability and scalability.

Key Facts:

  • SD-WAN-as-a-Service enables enterprises to utilize existing WAN connectivity from any service provider. The service is access network agnostic and can be delivered over any type of wired or wireless WAN including Internet (broadband or dedicated), MPLS VPNs, Carrier Ethernet, WiFi and LTE.
  • The award-winning Fujitsu SDN/NFV consulting practice works with service providers to develop their go-to-market strategy and customize the service resulting in a unique offering. The Fujitsu consultants integrate the service into the service provider's OSS applications and web portals.
  • SD-WAN-as-a-Service is delivered using award-winning Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN appliances which interconnect subscriber locations, data centers and cloud applications and is defined by MEF Forum as an SD-WAN Edge. The service also supports WAN optimization as well as zero-touch provisioning of physical or virtual SD-WAN Edges, eliminating service provider truck rolls.
  • The Fujitsu NOC provides 24x7x365 lifecycle management as well as streamlined, multi-tenant subscriber management using the Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator .

Executive Comments:

"As SD-WAN continues to gain momentum among geographically distributed enterprises, SD-WAN-as-a-Service is proving well suited for organizations that prefer a turnkey service in contrast to a DIY approach. The new partnership between Fujitsu and Silver Peak provides service providers with a path to fast-track the delivery of SD-WAN services, enabling service providers to quickly capitalize on the escalating demand." ¬-- Roopa Honnachari, industry director, business communication services and cloud computing, Frost & Sullivan

  "Time to market is critical in today's highly competitive market. The Fujitsu SD-WAN-as-a-Service enables service providers to focus their efforts on winning customers now with the ability to integrate the service into their operations and support methodologies later." -- Greg Manganello, senior vice president & head of Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.

"Together with Fujitsu, we can liberate service providers from the quagmire of having to evaluate a myriad of SD-WAN vendors and offerings to arrive at a solution that addresses their immediate and longer term requirements for robust SD-WAN service offerings." -- Shayne Stubbs, vice president service provider and cloud, Silver Peak.

Fujitsu Ltd. (Tokyo: 6702; London: FUJ; OTC: FJTSY)

Silver Peak Systems Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
The Big Cable DAA Update
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/11/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed