Fujitsu & Silver Peak Accelerate Delivery of SD-WAN Services

RICHARDSON, Texas & SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today launched its SD-WAN-as-a-Service (software defined wide area network) developed for service providers to offer to their enterprise customers. The comprehensive solution combines the Fujitsu SDN/NFV Consulting Service and Managed Network Service with the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution. Instead of spending months designing and implementing their own solution, the Fujitsu offering allows service providers to quickly deliver SD-WAN-as-a-Service to their enterprise customers. The net result is that service providers can now focus on acquiring customers and generating revenue using the benefits of this disruptive technology.

The Fujitsu service uses a subscription based, pay-as-you-grow model minimizing the service provider's investment and operational costs. It is managed by the Fujitsu Network Operations Center (NOC) and complies with service provider's requirements for security, reliability, availability and scalability.

Key Facts:

SD-WAN-as-a-Service enables enterprises to utilize existing WAN connectivity from any service provider. The service is access network agnostic and can be delivered over any type of wired or wireless WAN including Internet (broadband or dedicated), MPLS VPNs, Carrier Ethernet, WiFi and LTE.

The award-winning Fujitsu SDN/NFV consulting practice works with service providers to develop their go-to-market strategy and customize the service resulting in a unique offering. The Fujitsu consultants integrate the service into the service provider's OSS applications and web portals.

SD-WAN-as-a-Service is delivered using award-winning Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN appliances which interconnect subscriber locations, data centers and cloud applications and is defined by MEF Forum as an SD-WAN Edge. The service also supports WAN optimization as well as zero-touch provisioning of physical or virtual SD-WAN Edges, eliminating service provider truck rolls.

The Fujitsu NOC provides 24x7x365 lifecycle management as well as streamlined, multi-tenant subscriber management using the Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator .

Executive Comments:

"As SD-WAN continues to gain momentum among geographically distributed enterprises, SD-WAN-as-a-Service is proving well suited for organizations that prefer a turnkey service in contrast to a DIY approach. The new partnership between Fujitsu and Silver Peak provides service providers with a path to fast-track the delivery of SD-WAN services, enabling service providers to quickly capitalize on the escalating demand." ¬-- Roopa Honnachari, industry director, business communication services and cloud computing, Frost & Sullivan

"Time to market is critical in today's highly competitive market. The Fujitsu SD-WAN-as-a-Service enables service providers to focus their efforts on winning customers now with the ability to integrate the service into their operations and support methodologies later." -- Greg Manganello, senior vice president & head of Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.

"Together with Fujitsu, we can liberate service providers from the quagmire of having to evaluate a myriad of SD-WAN vendors and offerings to arrive at a solution that addresses their immediate and longer term requirements for robust SD-WAN service offerings." -- Shayne Stubbs, vice president service provider and cloud, Silver Peak.

