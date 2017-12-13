|
EXFO: Next-Level Assurance Solutions & Automation
12/20/2017
Claudio Mazzuca, Vice President of Systems & Analytics for EXFO, breaks down EXFO's three-part assurance solution for SD-WAN -- Cloud enabled EXFO Worx, real-time performance analytics engine EXFO Xtract, and recent acquisition, Ontology, which boasts a broad, real-time network topology view to help predict and react to anomalies before they impact services. He explains how EXFO is taking automation to the next level by tackling new service assurance challenges brought on by NFV and the challenge of automating troubleshooting.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsSlideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Project AirGig Goes Down to Georgia Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/13/2017
FCC Ends Net Neutrality Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/14/2017
WiCipedia: Cryptocurrency & a Sexism Code Word Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 12/15/2017
Disney Buys Fox for $52.4B Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/14/2017
Ericsson Replaces Major Rival as DT Supplier in 5G Deal Iain Morris, News Editor, 12/14/2017
Upcoming Webinars
January 25, 2018
Re-Defining the WAN With Session Smart Networking
Animals with Phones
Employee of the Week Click Here Edna had a particularly charming phone demeanor, though sometimes she was difficult to understand.
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Helps Carriers to Scale Up, Scale Out Before 5G
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
NFV/SDN: Huawei Looks to the Clouds, Carriers Still On a Journey
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei