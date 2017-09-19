Eurobites: BT Climbs Aboard the SD-WAN Bandwagon

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ARM hovers over Imagination deal; Sparkle banks on SMS growth; Ericsson teams up with Intel on 5G.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has launched a new SD-WAN service, Agile Connect, that is powered by technology from the Nokia-owned Nuage Networks . The service uses SDN to determine the best route for traffic traveling across a customer's WAN, offering customers a portal through which they can prioritize applications or tweak their use of access services.
Telecom Italia Sparkle , the international arm of Telecom Italia (TIM) , has combined with Telarix Inc. to launch a new SMS management offering aimed at IoT applications. According to an MEF study cited by TIM, messaging traffic is set to increase by more than 350% over the next five years, with application-to-peer (A2P) messaging driving the growth as IoT becomes increasingly part of the mainstream.
Sweden's Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) says it has completed the first 5G 3.5GHz multivendor end-to-end Interoperability Developmental Test (IoDT) at a 5G field test in the Chinese capital of Beijing, in partnership with chip giant Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC). Ericsson's 5G 3.5GHz radio prototype uses a range of technologies, including Massive MIMO, multi-user MIMO and beamforming.
Bricks-and-mortar mobile phone shops need to be increasingly on their game to compete with online sales channels and ultimately justify their existence on high-rent high streets. With this in mind, UK operator 3 is offering a free in-store sign language service for deaf customers, who will be able to communicate with in-store staff via a video connection on an iPad that connects them to an interpreter.
Data breaches latest: Deloitte, the UK-based fancy-pants consultancy, has suffered a cyber attack that has exposed the supposedly private email addresses of some of its clients, the BBC reports, while in Finland, the personal data and lab test results of more than 6,000 people have leaked online, writes YLE.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.