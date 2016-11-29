CloudGenix Strikes Distribution Deal With CNSG

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it has entered into a master agent agreement with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG), the premier Master Distributor for connectivity, cloud and cloud enablement. With this partnership, CloudGenix will accelerate its business development, while CNSG will add the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family to its portfolio of solutions. With CloudGenix ION, CNSG and its partners can now provide customers with the best solutions for their connectivity needs, independent of carriers and connectivity transports.

CNSG, a solutions provider for end-to-end telecommunications services, has a decade-long track record of helping businesses manage their communications infrastructure. Together, CNSG and CloudGenix will provide customers with not only a best-of-breed connectivity solution, but will also deliver SLAs for cloud applications such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. CloudGenix ION eliminates complex routing protocols and hardware routers, enabling direct setup of business rules and app SLAs, while also reducing WAN costs by 50 to 70 percent. All network and app flows are stored in a centralized database, providing customer access to native, actionable application and network insights. CloudGenix uniquely delivers single-sided, per-app controls and SLAs for cloud apps.

“CNSG is committed to working with only the best-of-breed technology suppliers to deliver the highest quality solutions for our partners and their customers,” said Randy Friedberg, vice president of Business Development at CNSG. “Our alliance with CloudGenix reflects this mission, and ensures our product portfolio continues to align with customers’ needs for cost savings and unmatched application performance. CloudGenix uniquely offers provider-agnostic SD-WAN solutions and provides unmatched support for our partners.”

