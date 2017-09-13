& cplSiteName &

China Telecom Global Launches SD-WAN Service With Versa Networks

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
9/15/2017
50%
50%

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG), a China Telecom global subsidiary, has chosen Versa Networks as its primary SD-WAN and SD-Security vendor, and is deploying the SD-WAN and security platform in 15 cloud hubs globally.

The SD-WAN service will also be deployed on x86 devices at CTG's customers' branch offices, and will be utilized by Chinese and global enterprises in verticals such as manufacturing, finance and retail. (See China Telecom Global Taps Versa Networks for SD-WAN Service.)

"One of the reasons why we chose Versa as the primary vendor for SD-WAN is the solution is completely NFV based and there is no need for a very heavy investment before go-to-market," says Nemo Lin, director of the Cloud Operation Center of CTG, in an email to Light Reading. "It helps the CTG network team to extend the SD-WAN coverage in the short term."

Lin added that Versa Networks ' SD-WAN platform enables carriers to combine the underlay and overlay network and provide a hybrid WAN solution to existing MPLS VPN customers, who can also reach new sites using Internet-based SD-WANs at a lower cost.

CTG is deploying the SD-WAN platform in cloud hubs in Asia, EMEA, North America and Australia, and Kumar Mehta, founder and CDO of Versa Networks, says CTG's enterprise customers' branch offices can connect to these hubs and utilize high-speed links provided by CTG. Lin says CTG plans to expand to 30 global cloud nodes by the end of 2017.

Mehta explains that Versa's platform aids enterprises in achieving network visibility and integrated security, and improves migration to cloud services such as Microsoft 365. He adds that CTG's mobile users can utilize the client-based VPN to connect to the remote access server functionality and access any application over SD-WAN.

"For mobile users to come in and connect into our remote access server functionality, and then get to the application over the SD-WAN network was something very unique for this particular customer," says Mehta.

The SD-WAN service also utilizes application-based steering of Internet traffic with remote breakout through a hub to access Microsoft 365, and local breakout from the branch to access Chinese websites, for example.

Track the heartbeat of the virtualization movement with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

With the addition of CTG, Versa now has about 40 Tier 1, 2 and 3 service provider customers across Asia, EMEA and the Americas, says Mehta.

CTG is one of China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: CHA)'s 30-plus subsidiaries, and earlier this year, China Telecom announced partnerships with SD-WAN vendors including Silver Peak and Nuage Networks. (See China Telecom Deploys Tiered Managed SD-WAN Services and Nuage Networks Boasts SD-WAN Momentum .)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T Wants to Ditch the Dish
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/13/2017
5G Volume Knob Cranked to 11
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 9/13/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here
Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed