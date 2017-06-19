CenturyLink Unveils Managed Hybrid SD-WAN

MONROE, La. – CenturyLink, Inc. today announced the availability of CenturyLink Managed Hybrid SD-WAN solutions, comprehensive WAN packages that leverage software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) technology to integrate and optimize traffic flow across both broadband internet connections and private MPLS networks. These solutions utilize application-aware routing to automatically identify the best end-to-end path based on application requirements and network latency, delivering optimal performance between users and applications, regardless of where applications reside (on-premises or in the cloud).

“Businesses are looking to evolve their networks to better support their mission-critical business and cloud initiatives,” said Troy Trenchard, vice president, product management, CenturyLink. “Our Managed Hybrid SD-WAN solutions enable businesses to leverage their existing investments in MPLS while adding next-generation network capabilities. By using these new offerings, businesses can deliver high application performance and security across the WAN, especially for cloud-hosted apps.”

CenturyLink Managed Hybrid SD-WAN solutions allow businesses to accelerate their transformation to next-generation networks by alleviating the integration, operations and performance management complexities associated with creating hybrid WAN environments. CenturyLink provides core infrastructure, design and implementation, security, transport and provider management, along with centralized monitoring and management. CenturyLink is one of the first service providers to deliver comprehensive WAN packages “as a service” for a set monthly price.

Additionally, built-in encryption, segmentation and security policy control via a central portal secures traffic at all business locations, including branches. CenturyLink’s full range of managed security services, including security log monitoring plus incident management and response services, can also be integrated.

These new solutions further CenturyLink’s commitment to enabling customers’ digital transformation initiatives. In June 2016, CenturyLink unveiled a standalone managed SD-WAN service.

CenturyLink Managed Hybrid SD-WAN solutions are also available to CenturyLink Alliance program partners.

