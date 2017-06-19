BCN Taps Into Windstream's Wholesale SD-WAN

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream, (NASDAQ:WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications, announced today that BCN Telecom – a New Jersey-based technology service provider specializing in multi-location, multi-product aggregation – will soon be adding Windstream Wholesale’s Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution to its nationwide product suite. As the first Windstream Wholesale reseller partner to announce execution of an SD-WAN agreement, BCN Telecom plans to extend the service to its entire network of agents, enabling them to provide their business customers with this industry-leading networking solution.
Launched earlier this year, Windstream Wholesale’s SD-WAN solution uses software-defined networking (SDN) to create a smart, responsive network, accommodating real-time shifts in bandwidth demand and intelligently routing traffic over public or private networks to reach multiple locations. Reseller partners manage their networks and remote devices from a single, cloud-based interface, rather than through traditional methods such as routers, firewalls and switches.
Adopting Windstream Wholesale’s SD-WAN drives BCN Telecom to the forefront of reseller partners in the SD-WAN market, allowing BCN to support the unique and changing business needs of each agent – as well as each individual client – with agility and ease. Driven by rapid cloud adoption, increased mobility and shifting business priorities, the strain placed on multi-site business networks is outpacing traditional technology solutions. By evolving beyond these legacy voice and data network topologies, BCN will be able to offer a tailored and secure, scalable and easy-to-deploy technology that fosters business transformation and success.
