AT&T Preps Its Intelligent Edge for SD-WAN

Flexware, AT&T's virtual CPE platform, will evolve to support SD-WAN in early 2018, in a marriage of AT&T's Intelligent Edge approach and its intelligent network, according to Josh Goodell, vice president for the intelligent edge at AT&T.

In this video from MEF 2017, Goodell describes Flexware's policy-based intelligence at the application level, which is core to the SD-WAN value proposition. With 75% of applications being managed in the cloud, the ability to access workloads both on premises and in the cloud becomes more important. "We're blurring the lines between the premises and the cloud," Goodell says in the video.



At the conference, Goodell also gave a keynote where he expanded on the concept of the intelligent edge and Flexware's role there -- see AT&T Intelligent Edge Blurs Lines Between Cloud, CPE.)

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading