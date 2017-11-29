& cplSiteName &

AT&T Preps Its Intelligent Edge for SD-WAN

Carol Wilson
11/29/2017
50%
50%

Flexware, AT&T's virtual CPE platform, will evolve to support SD-WAN in early 2018, in a marriage of AT&T's Intelligent Edge approach and its intelligent network, according to Josh Goodell, vice president for the intelligent edge at AT&T.

In this video from MEF 2017, Goodell describes Flexware's policy-based intelligence at the application level, which is core to the SD-WAN value proposition. With 75% of applications being managed in the cloud, the ability to access workloads both on premises and in the cloud becomes more important. "We're blurring the lines between the premises and the cloud," Goodell says in the video.




At the conference, Goodell also gave a keynote where he expanded on the concept of the intelligent edge and Flexware's role there -- see AT&T Intelligent Edge Blurs Lines Between Cloud, CPE.)

For more MEF 2017 videos, see:

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Top 5 Tech Turkeys 2017
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/22/2017
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
5G Core & the Service-Based Architecture
Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 11/23/2017
Startup's President on Squashing Self-Imposed Setbacks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 11/27/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives