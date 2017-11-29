|
AT&T: Flexware-Based SD-WAN to Marry Network, Edge Smarts
11/29/2017
Flexware, AT&T's virtual CPE platform, evolves to support SD-WAN in early 2018, in a marriage of AT&T's Intelligent Edge approach and its intelligent network, says Josh Goodell, vice president for the intelligent edge at AT&T. Flexware offers policy-based intelligence at the application level, which is core to the SD-WAN value proposition. With 75% of applications being managed in the cloud, the ability to access workloads both on-premises and in the cloud becomes more important.
