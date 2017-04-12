Radisys Partners With Japan's NS Solutions

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, and NS Solutions Corporation, an information technology solution provider in Japan, today announced that they have partnered to deliver Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and security solutions to leading communications service providers in Asia.
Highlights
CSPs are eager to introduce SDN and NFV into their networks in order to support future 5G requirements and to achieve cloud benefits of scalability, increased resource efficiency and reduced costs. To meet the growing scale and performance requirements of SDN and NFV architectures, Service Function Chaining and Load Balancing with high throughput are critical to avoid traffic bottlenecks.
Service Function Chaining enables CSPs to use software to dynamically set up and manage their network services and deploy them on the fly based on real-time subscriber information, while the Load Balancing feature then selects which virtual machine or container will receive and process each traffic packet, thereby eliminating network congestion.
Radisys’ FlowEngine™ TDE-2000 intelligent traffic distribution platform delivers Service Function Chaining and Load Balancing capabilities via a unique SDN spine and leaf architecture. The architecture collapses multiple appliances, previously needed to deploy these capabilities, into a single compact 1RU form factor with integrated management. It can be controlled by a variety of SDN controllers, including ODL and ONOS.
Radisys and NS Solutions will jointly develop solutions, leveraging Radisys’ FlowEngine, that will allow CSPs to easily introduce new services with greater speed and agility, provide holistic management, and increase granular security to combat cyber threats, all while realizing a huge reduction of CapEx and OpEx.
