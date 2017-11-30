Verizon Enterprise Solutions Introduces 'Virtual Network Services – One'

NEW YORK -- Verizon Enterprise Solutions announced today that enterprises of any size embracing network virtualization have a new option for achieving simpler, more centralized billing; better cost control; and lower capital expenses. Virtual Network Services -- One offers single line-item, 'pay-as-you-go' pricing and billing for hardware, software and management services, as well as an option for centralized contracting and billing.

"With Virtual Network Services -- One, enterprises can now wrap all of their virtualized network into an operating expense software licensing model without needing to pay for hardware separately," said Vickie Lonker, vice president of Network and Virtual Solutions for Verizon. "Incorporating universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) into a commercial pricing and billing model is another of the many bottom line business benefits that come from network virtualization."

Virtual Network Services operates on a utility-based contracting and billing model, providing network functions in an 'as-a-service' fashion, without the associated device or vendor lock-ins. This simplifies the complexity of implementing, managing and maintaining multi-vendor hardware and software solutions; reduces the barrier to entry; and offers the flexibility to change vendors and functionality as the needs of a business dictate. Virtual Network Services -- One extends that simplification and flexibility to the pricing and billing model as well.

"Virtual Network Services -- One is an attractive incentive for enterprises looking to migrate to a virtual environment," said Ghassan Abdo, research vice president for IDC. "It simplifies the pricing and billing model, and makes their network systems easier to manage and potentially improved total cost of ownership."

Enterprise networking is in the midst of an evolution. International companies and organizations want increased flexibility and the ability to maximize their network resources. Verizon is creating intelligent, dynamic networks for enterprises that respond automatically to changing business needs to help achieve the best business outcomes. Our ecosystem of on-demand virtualized network solutions accelerate cloud and digital migration, reduce IT complexity, and control costs.

