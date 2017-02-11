|
Quali's Preview Into the Future
11/8/2017
Quali's Shashi Kiran speaks with Light Reading about how his company is looking into the future with its software strategy.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
NOC to SOC: A Next-Gen Approach to Understanding and Proactively Assuring Customer Experience 5 Steps to a 5G- Ready Cloud nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star! Towards a more efficient approach for broadband deployment in Emerging Markets (EM) More Flexibility. More Bandwidth. More Control- DOCSIS 3.1 Migrate Today to Plan for the Future
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsPics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm? Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!) Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
Upcoming Webinars
November 15, 2017
Fattening Up on Fiber
November 16, 2017
Contextual Service Assurance for 5G: New Requirements, New Opportunities
November 29, 2017
Rebuilding OSS for NFV and the Digital Era
November 30, 2017
GPUs Revolutionize Real-time Transcoding in the Cloud
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
NFV/SDN: Huawei Looks to the Clouds, Carriers Still On a Journey
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei