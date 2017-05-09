Eurobites: Juniper Lands NFV Gig at Liberty Global

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TalkTalk considers withdrawal from mobile; BICS boosts French backhaul; Ericsson teams up with NexGuard for video watermarking.
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is trumpeting a significant NFV engagement with Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY), the international cable services giant that has operations in multiple European markets. Liberty has deployed Juniper's vMX virtual edge router to support its broadband, TV and voice services. The vMX, which is being deployed as a virtual network function (VNF) housed on white box servers, is being used specifically as a route reflector in Liberty's network, though it's not known how many VNF instances have been deployed or how many of Liberty's 25 million customers in 30 markets are being supported by the initial deployment. But it seems this is just the start of Liberty's NFV deployment: "While our first NFV deployment is for virtual route reflection, we are also evaluating the vMX to rapidly add network capacity and new customers," said Andy Grotzke, Liberty Global's VP for core network strategy and engineering in a prepared statement. "The ability to leverage a broad set of virtual routing capabilities is very important to Liberty Global as it will enable agile service innovation and increased operational efficiency," he added. Juniper is a long-time supplier of hardware-based routing, switching and security platforms to Liberty Global, so both parties are used to working with each other.
TalkTalk , the UK "quad-play" provider best known as a cut-price broadband provider, is contemplating a withdrawal from the mobile market, the Financial Times reports (subscription required). According to the report, TalkTalk is in talks with rivals Vodafone, O2 and Virgin Media over a potential deal that would form part of a strategy for TalkTalk to focus once more on fixed-line broadband.
BICS , the international backhaul arm of Belgium's Proximus , is to deploy a third fiber route in between Marseille and Paris in a bid to reduce latency and protect inbound voice and data traffic from Asia and the Middle East. BICS has teamed up with Internet exchange points AMS-IX, LINX, DE-CIX, NL-IX and France-IX, offering its customers the opportunity to connect to cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
NexGuard, which forms part of the Kudelski Group , has partnered with Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) to launch Network ID, a product that inserts a forensic watermark in primary distribution feeds for linear TV to help combat video piracy. Network ID will make its debut at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam later this month.
Russian operator MegaFon is keen to reassure shareholders and others that reports in yesterday's Vedomosti business daily regarding the possible resignation of the CEO Sergey Soldatenkov are inaccurate. In a statement, MegaFon said that Soldatenkov "has the full support of the Board of directors, who have been encouraged by a number of improvements in performance and look forward to Mr. Soldatenkov leading the Company forward in implementation of its 2020 development strategy."
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has signed a lease with developer Altarea Cogedim and the Crédit Agricole Assurances bank which should kick-start work on its new, futuristic headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, Paris. Nearly 3,000 lucky Orange workers can look forward to one day enjoying an atrium that recreates an "interior city," a "completely transparent façade" and "soft landscaped links." The project, designed by Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés architects, is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2020. Here at Eurobites Towers, we're just thankful for an inside toilet and a working kettle.
