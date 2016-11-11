|
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1/3/2017
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be successful in this new environment, operators are looking to Software Defined Access (SD-Access) for the service agility and cost savings that are paramount to unleashing lucrative user-driven services that will aid in customer retention and ultimately drive network profitability. Discussion points will include examining the monolithic, big-box network silos that exist today preventing rapid service creation and how deploying an open, programmable and scalable services framework will create nimble and highly scalable access networks. The discussion will wrap up with a snapshot of the next-generation broadband technologies that are being tagged as the first SD-Access deployments as we kick-off 2017.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Carrier SDN-Enabled Dynamic Enterprise Services Business Case for the Nokia Network Services Platform A Unified Approach to the Automation, Control and Assurance of IP/optical networks Delivering on the Promise of Multi-Layer Integration with SDN Closed Loop Automation and the New Role of Assurance (Appledore Research Note)
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
All Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
SlideshowsThe 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Top 5 Tech Trump Expectations for 2017 Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/28/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Another Bumper Year: Huawei Sales Soar 32% to $74.8B Robert Clark, 12/30/2016
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio