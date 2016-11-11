Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be successful in this new environment, operators are looking to Software Defined Access (SD-Access) for the service agility and cost savings that are paramount to unleashing lucrative user-driven services that will aid in customer retention and ultimately drive network profitability. Discussion points will include examining the monolithic, big-box network silos that exist today preventing rapid service creation and how deploying an open, programmable and scalable services framework will create nimble and highly scalable access networks. The discussion will wrap up with a snapshot of the next-generation broadband technologies that are being tagged as the first SD-Access deployments as we kick-off 2017.