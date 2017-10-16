|
Infinera Xceed Software Suite: Evolution & Latest Developments
10/20/2017
THE HAGUE -- Sten Nordell, CTO of the Metro Business Group at Infinera, and Ray LeMaistre, International Group Editor of Light Reading, discuss the latest developments in Infinera's Xceed Software Suite and its Layer 1 and Layer 2 applications. Xceed supports the open data models and open APIs that network operators need to achieve multi-vendor integration into higher-order orchestration applications.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Operator Success in the New Age of the Software-Defined WAN Case Study: Exponential-e Accelerates VPN Service Delivery and Automates IT Tasks Across Networking Technologies with Nuage Networks SD-WAN for Addressing Branch Network Complexity & Security Carrier SDN-Enabled Dynamic Enterprise Services Business Case for the Nokia Network Services Platform A Unified Approach to the Automation, Control and Assurance of IP/optical networks Delivering on the Promise of Multi-Layer Integration with SDN Closed Loop Automation and the New Role of Assurance (Appledore Research Note)
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsSCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status? Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Worried About Bandwidth for 4K? Here Comes 8K! Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/17/2017
Upcoming Webinars
November 7, 2017
Wireless and Wired – Building a Converged Network
Animals with Phones
Selfie Game Strong Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
NFV/SDN: Huawei Looks to the Clouds, Carriers Still On a Journey
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei