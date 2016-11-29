& cplSiteName &

You.i TV Brings Cartoon Network App to Apple TV & Amazon Fire TV

OTTAWA -- You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, today announced that they have adapted Turner’s Cartoon Network Emmy Award-winning app for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The expansion of the Cartoon Network App is the latest cross-platform app to be released on You.i Engine showcasing new levels of personalization and navigation functionality. The app is also currently on iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire.

Originally launched by Cartoon Network in 2015 and lauded for its innovative design, the Cartoon Network App gives kids the quickest, most customizable access to all of their favorite shows and provides users a best-in-class video experience on mobile and tablet devices. At the center of the app is "The Mix,” an intuitive way for kids to create personalized playlists comprised of their favorite shows, which will then serve up an effortless stream of episodes, clips and original content all based on their likes. With “See It First,” the app also offers full episodes that are accessible prior to their linear premieres.

Featured in the app store, the rich library of content, includes such hits as Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears and The Amazing World of Gumball, via an engaging and highly flexible interface that includes 3D animation.

You.i TV will be showing the Cartoon Network interface during demo meetings in their suite in the Wynn Encore Tower Suites at CES 2017 from January 4th until January 7th.

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.