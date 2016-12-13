VTR Boosts VoD With ActiveVideo Service

SANTIAGO, Chile -- VTR, a subsidiary of Liberty Global and the largest cable operator in Chile, has reported huge growth in the number of customers using its revolutionary on-demand video service that allows its customers to enjoy an even better user experience, with enriched graphics, TV previews and the ability to browse and search by genre, actor or title.

Since the enhanced service was implemented in October, the video on demand platform has been more popular than ever. The number of views of VTR’s on demand service has increased by 138% year-on year, alongside significant growth in the number of customers that access it (11%), number of views (44%) and views per subscriber (83%).

The new services are transmitted from a cloud-based browser to the set-top boxes of more than 95% of its customers with digital TV. VTR is the first cable operator in South America to launch a video on demand service which relies on special new cloud-based set-top box functionality.

"The ability to offer next-generation experiences to all our customers is leading to a greater interest in our On Demand content library,” says Edwin Elberg, VTR’s Product Development Manager. Additionally, he also states that “moving the platform to the cloud has allowed us to provide an advanced and uniform user experience across our digital set-top boxes, thus delivering our customers the best TV experience yet.”

VTR partnered with ActiveVideo in order to virtualize functionalities of cloud-based set-top boxes. ActiveVideo CloudTV GuideCast allows pay TV operators to maximize the performance of set-top boxes.

VTR Globalcom S.A.