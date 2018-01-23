& cplSiteName &

Universal Electronics Supports Dish Voice Remote

1/10/2018
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it has supported the development of a new voice remote control for DISH. UEI’s technology is one of the essential new ingredients in the DISH-designed remote. Tapped for its experience and expertise in voice controls, UEI is focused on critical aspects of voice capture and clarity in the microphone embedded in the remote to deliver subscribers’ voice commands to the DISH Hopper set-top box.

Key UEI Contributions

• Microphone: The process begins by selecting and implementing the best microphone for clear and high-quality sound capture. The location and placement of the microphone is crucial for user guidance and optimal audio input.

• Data compression: The next step in the voice transmission process involves compressing the data for efficient wireless transmission and clear data transfer. Just as important, are decompression and schemes that will meet recognition software requirements. Certain voice-over-RF options, such as RF4CE and BLE require compression for successful data transmission.

• Radio: The integration of the high-performance radio is key for the fast, reliable and high-quality data transmission, as well as optimal range.

• Fit and Finish: Universal Electronics has extensive knowledge in the design, testing and manufacturing processes for voice remotes, with over 30 years leadership in the industry. Highest quality of assembly is ensured with customized tooling and acoustic testing of units.

• ASR: UEI has a longstanding background in close cooperation with Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engines for clear and precise data transfer.

The advanced voice remote, manufactured by UEI, incorporates cutting-edge features that further enhance delivery and the enabling of voice communication between the remote control and the set-top box. With its extensive experience in design, testing, and manufacturing of voice remotes, UEI has already shipped over 40 million voice remotes worldwide.

Universal Electronics Inc.

