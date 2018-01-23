Universal Electronics Producing TiVo Voice Remote

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it is producing TiVo’s new advanced voice remote compatible with TiVo devices in North America.

TiVo’s advanced television experiences revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. This new remote is armed with UEI’s industry leading hardware and software and works seamlessly with the TiVo service that provides TiVo’s service provider customers and their subscribers with universal search across live TV, on-demand and popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu for a simpler and more enjoyable home entertainment experience.

The custom-developed RF-enhanced remote is the first voice remote for TiVo developed by Universal Electronics. Using voice commands, the remote allows users to change channels, search for shows and movies, get content recommendations and control their viewing experience.

Technical Features of the TiVo Voice Remote:

- Embedded UE878 dual RF chip is optimized to reduce power consumption, while increasing range and reliability

- Dedicated Netflix button for immediate one touch access to Netflix content

- Modeless IR control operates between the TiVo device and all other connected devices including the TV, AV receiver, DVD player, etc. with two IR LEDs for enhanced range and angle

- Iconic TiVo design essential to the famous TiVo user experience

Universal Electronics Inc.