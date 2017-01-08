Service Electric Picks Up Tivo DVR

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, and Service Electric Cable TV, Inc., a recognized leader in cable television serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, today announced that the companies will bring the ultimate personalized entertainment experience to Service Electric customers powered by the latest TiVo Gateway DVR solution.

“TiVo’s next generation solution offers an advanced, graphically-rich and personalized user experience that our customers will love and enjoy both at home and on the go,” said John M. Walson, president, Service Electric Cable TV, Inc. “Service Electric remains committed to the advancement of innovation, and we’re thrilled to be bringing our customers the very best in entertainment.”

TiVo’s solution enables Service Electric to provide current subscribers with a higher level of service, as well as attract new customers with a cutting-edge pay-TV service. Service Electric customers will have access to an advanced multiscreen solution that leverages TiVo’s Emmy®award winning user experience. With personalized recommendations and deep integration with over-the-top (OTT) content, including Netflix, YouTube and hundreds of additional apps, the robust solution will allow viewers to search across pay TV, video on demand (VOD) and OTT easily from a single screen. Additionally, Service Electric customers will be able to take their DVR recordings on-the-go with access to their favorite entertainment from their smartphone or tablet.

“We’re excited to bring our industry-leading innovations and compelling content discovery solutions to Service Electric subscribers,” said Michael Hawkey, senior vice president and general manager, User Experience, TiVo. “Today’s announcement further demonstrates that TiVo is a trusted partner, focused on helping service providers stay competitive in a rapidly changing market with its future-proof platform. Sitting at the leading edge of video entertainment, TiVo’s solution will not only enable Service Electric to keep its viewers connected to the entertainment they love today, but also provide an easy migration to IPTV that will enable Service Electric to stay ahead of the curve in anticipating and addressing constantly evolving consumer behaviors and needs.”

The TiVo Gateway DVR solution features multi-room, multi-screen and seamlessly connected experience capabilities that use the Arris gateway box, TiVo Mini, and TiVo iOS and Android apps for smartphones and tablets. Service providers can unify the best of traditional video and OTT content for an integrated consumer experience that allows subscribers search for content regardless of device, content source, anytime, anywhere.

