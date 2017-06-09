Quantenna Debuts First OTT Set-Tops

FREMONT, Calif. -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced its Zero Memory family of client products for Over The Top (OTT) and Set-top Box (STB) applications.

Building on Quantenna's market leading 4x4 802.11ac Wave 2 technology, the Company provides three new chipsets to better address the growing needs of service providers who want to offer small form factor, cost optimized OTT and set-top box solutions. Quantenna's Zero Memory family meets these requirements without the need for incremental memory costs in OTT or set-top box solutions.

Quantenna Zero Memory client chipset family consists of:

QV920CX-K: a 2x4 5GHz only solution

QV922CX-K: a 2x4 2.4GHz or 5GHz switchable solution

QV952CX-K: a 2x2 2.4GHz or 5GHz switchable solution

"Quantenna is very excited to further expand its presence in the OTT and set-top box market with our Zero Memory chipset family," said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna. "Consumers want instant access to their content without having to worry about an unstable or unreliable Wi-Fi connection. Service providers seek to deliver instant access over Wi-Fi with no latency and zero packet errors. Quantenna is the undisputed leader in video over Wi-Fi solutions and is uniquely positioned to meet this market demand."

Quantenna Zero Memory client chipset offerings include the following features:

Quantenna's Zero PER (packet error rate) technology for UHD quality video delivery

Quantenna's Smart Chanel Selection algorithm for interference reduction

Quantenna's iQStream for carrier grade Quality of Service (QoS)

MU-MIMO for enhanced performance in a multi-client environment

Quantenna Communications Inc.