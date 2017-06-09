Quantenna Debuts First OTT Set-Tops

FREMONT, Calif. -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced its Zero Memory family of client products for Over The Top (OTT) and Set-top Box (STB) applications.
Building on Quantenna's market leading 4x4 802.11ac Wave 2 technology, the Company provides three new chipsets to better address the growing needs of service providers who want to offer small form factor, cost optimized OTT and set-top box solutions. Quantenna's Zero Memory family meets these requirements without the need for incremental memory costs in OTT or set-top box solutions.
Quantenna Zero Memory client chipset family consists of:
QV920CX-K: a 2x4 5GHz only solution
QV922CX-K: a 2x4 2.4GHz or 5GHz switchable solution
QV952CX-K: a 2x2 2.4GHz or 5GHz switchable solution
"Quantenna is very excited to further expand its presence in the OTT and set-top box market with our Zero Memory chipset family," said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna. "Consumers want instant access to their content without having to worry about an unstable or unreliable Wi-Fi connection. Service providers seek to deliver instant access over Wi-Fi with no latency and zero packet errors. Quantenna is the undisputed leader in video over Wi-Fi solutions and is uniquely positioned to meet this market demand."
Quantenna Zero Memory client chipset offerings include the following features:
Quantenna's Zero PER (packet error rate) technology for UHD quality video delivery
Quantenna's Smart Chanel Selection algorithm for interference reduction
Quantenna's iQStream for carrier grade Quality of Service (QoS)
MU-MIMO for enhanced performance in a multi-client environment
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.