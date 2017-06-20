& cplSiteName &

Outlook Grows Rosier for Arris Set-Tops

Mari Silbey
8/31/2017
50%
50%

It's been a long road for Arris with Charter's WorldBox set-top initiative.

Charter Communications Inc. started hyping its WorldBox strategy two and a half years ago with plans to make its set-tops more portable across different areas of its service footprint. But the company's message at the time was mixed, suggesting on the one hand that it could drag itself out from under the content security regime that has tied cable services to a very limited number of set-top manufacturers for years, and on the other hand that it planned to rely on Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) as a key supplier for new WorldBox (a.k.a. portable) set-tops. (See Charter Thinks Outside the 'Worldbox'.)

None of this was good news for Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS).

Arris has traditionally been one of the primary vendors for set-tops in Charter's footprint, and the WorldBox news seemed to indicate that would change. Fast forward to 2017, however, and the outlook has shifted significantly.

Telecom analyst George Notter of Jefferies & Company Inc. reports in a research note that the initial round of WorldBox set-tops, known as WorldBox 1.0, were only compatible with Charter service areas using the PowerKey content security system. That's odd given the entire WorldBox premise, but there you go. Set-tops that are part of WorldBox 2.0, however, will be compatible across Charter's entire footprint, including the areas with both PowerKey conditional access (originally developed out of Scientific Atlanta) and Mediacipher (originally developed out of Motorola).

According to Notter, the 1.4 million WorldBox 1.0 set-tops shipped by Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; NYSE: TCH) (which acquired Cisco's set-top business) in early 2017 may contribute to some share loss for Arris at Charter. However, going forward, it's WorldBox 2.0 set-tops that will really matter because they're not tied to a single conditional access system. And Arris has not only been named one of the WorldBox 2.0 vendors; it's also signed a warrant agreement with Charter that gives the cable company the incentive to buy Arris products and services in volume. (See Charter Deals Arris In on WorldBox 2.0.)

With WorldBox 2.0, Arris should gain share back.

Notter also notes that Arris's CPE outlook for 2018 may improve because of DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades and growing international opportunities. Arris is remaining conservative in its CPE forecast, but Notter concludes that "In our view, their guidance for the CPE business in the near term sets the bar quite low."

For more cable market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated cable content channel here on Light Reading.

There's one other thing to note about Arris's CPE future. The company is also one of the primary suppliers for Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)'s X1 video service, and the reach of that platform continues to expand through Comcast's X1 licensing program. Just this week, Comcast announced that Videotron Ltd. intends to use X1 to power its own new IPTV service. That's more good news for Arris. (See Comcast's Canadian Takeover Continues.)

In the company's latest quarterly earnings presentation, Arris reported $1.15 billion in revenue from its customer premises equipment business, making up 71% of total revenue. (See Arris Sees Ruckus Deal Slip to Q4 .)

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/29/2017
ETSI: AI Will Minimize Network Over-Engineering
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/30/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.