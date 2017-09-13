Evolution Digital eVUE-TV Customers Grow to 23

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Evolution Digital today announced the expanded deployment of its fully-packaged eVUE-TV IP video platform with additional pay-TV operators nationwide. Newly-announced operators deploying eVUE-TV include Cablevision of Marion County, BELD, DTC, LHTC Broadband, Tullahoma Utilies Board, Valley Telecom Group and Gold Coast Broadband.
The addition of these operators to Evolution Digital's roster brings the total number to 23 cable and telco operators across the U.S. delivering eVUE-TV to customers. In June, Evolution Digital announced GCI's deployment of eVUE-TV, expanding on deployments to NCTC member operators announced in April.
"We are excited to announce the acceleration of eVUE-TV into the marketplace as we begin to expand our footprint to consumers, and we are honored that pay-TV operators have chosen us as a trusted partner to transition to IP video," said Marc Cohen, executive vice president of sales. "As we grow our customer base, we continue to gather operator and consumer feedback and use that data to improve and enhance the platform and user experience."
Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV also enables operators to deliver live IP linear, Pay-Per-View and network DVR services in addition to IP Video on Demand.
The eVUE-TV platform now features graphic-rich trick play, as well as improved filtering for adult content. The eVUE-TV platform software was also recently upgraded based on direct feedback from operators to include features like universal search using the customer-facing TiVo, Inc. guide. The software upgrades also provide improved report generation tools and operator accessible database queries for custom report generation.
eVUE-TV is available on the highly-acclaimed Evolution Digital eBOX IP Hybrid Set-Top Box and other third-party hardware.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.