ESPN App Begins Rollout on DirecTV Set-Tops

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Late December marked the beginning of a nationwide rollout of the ESPN App on AT&T DIRECTV set top boxes, allowing customers to seamlessly switch between all ESPN live and on-demand video to their TVs through a hybrid interface. It is the first time ESPN has made this app-like service combining both linear and streaming content available on set top boxes. The app is now accessible to customers in Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina at launch, and will expand to other states through early 2017.

In addition to ESPN’s linear networks, DIRECTV customers with a broadband-enabled set top box will be able to stream thousands of live events from ESPN3, SEC Network + and ACC Network Extra plus short-form, on-demand clips and highlights from ESPN.com. Customers will not need to log in to access this content, as they will be automatically authenticated.

“In today’s dynamic media landscape, simplicity is key,” said Sean Breen, senior vice president of affiliate sales, Disney & ESPN Media Networks. “This hybrid experience seamlessly blends what customers traditionally get from a set top box with the features and content of standalone streaming devices. We’re fortunate to have long-standing relationships with collaborators like AT&T/DIRECTV that work with us to offer more choice and flexibility to customers for a video experience that fits their needs – whether that’s streaming only or through a traditional pay TV subscription that now delivers the best of both worlds.”

DirecTV Group Inc. (NYSE: DTV)