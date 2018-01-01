Conax to Launch TVkey at CES

LAS VEGAS -- Conax, part of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and a leader in total service protection for digital entertainment services worldwide via broadcast, broadband and connected devices, launches TVkey at CES 2018. Leveraging technology jointly developed by the Kudelski Group and Samsung, the market leader in home entertainment, Conax TVkey enables consumers to discover a richer world of premium pay-TV content quickly and easily, including 4K Ultra HD and HDR, delivered directly to their TV set.
As competition for new subscribers intensifies, Conax TVkey provides pay-TV operators with a cost-optimised route-to-market for their services and gives consumers the ability to enjoy premium content, including 4K Ultra HD and HDR, directly on smart TV sets through a simple USB dongle.
Through an easy sign-up process similar to many popular OTT services, Conax TVkey delivers a compelling user experience to consumers that can be fully defined by the TV operator leveraging HbbTV and HTML5 frameworks.
Conax TVkey integrates all the latest advancements in content security. It utilizes a secure media path and the TVkey hardware root of trust as part of TVkey-compatible TVs. It also fully complies with MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection of premium 4K Ultra HD/HDR content with watermarking by NexGuard, another Kudelski Group company.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.