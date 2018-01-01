Conax to Launch TVkey at CES

LAS VEGAS -- Conax, part of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and a leader in total service protection for digital entertainment services worldwide via broadcast, broadband and connected devices, launches TVkey at CES 2018. Leveraging technology jointly developed by the Kudelski Group and Samsung, the market leader in home entertainment, Conax TVkey enables consumers to discover a richer world of premium pay-TV content quickly and easily, including 4K Ultra HD and HDR, delivered directly to their TV set.

As competition for new subscribers intensifies, Conax TVkey provides pay-TV operators with a cost-optimised route-to-market for their services and gives consumers the ability to enjoy premium content, including 4K Ultra HD and HDR, directly on smart TV sets through a simple USB dongle.

Through an easy sign-up process similar to many popular OTT services, Conax TVkey delivers a compelling user experience to consumers that can be fully defined by the TV operator leveraging HbbTV and HTML5 frameworks.

Conax TVkey integrates all the latest advancements in content security. It utilizes a secure media path and the TVkey hardware root of trust as part of TVkey-compatible TVs. It also fully complies with MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection of premium 4K Ultra HD/HDR content with watermarking by NexGuard, another Kudelski Group company.

Conax AS