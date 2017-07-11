Comcast, Sony Partner on Smart TVs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast and Sony today announced that Xfinity TV customers will soon be able to access their cable service via the Xfinity TV Partner app on Sony’s Android TVs. Beginning in 2018, Xfinity TV customers with Sony’s Android TVs will be able to enjoy live and on demand programming, including local broadcast and Public Educational and Governmental channels, as well as their cloud DVR recordings via the Xfinity TV Partner app. They will also enjoy the seamless design and rich programming data of the Emmy Award-winning X1 guide.

“We’re pleased to partner with Comcast in bringing their Xfinity TV application to Sony Android TVs, allowing our customers to directly access great content on Sony 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) TVs,” said Kevin Brinkman, Director, Product Marketing, TV & Projector. “We look forward to working closely with Comcast to deliver consistently high-quality programming to our best in class smart TVs, combining Android TV streaming with the immersion of 4K HDR experiences via their advanced managed network.”

Last year, Comcast launched the Xfinity TV Partner Program to expand the range of retail devices Xfinity TV customers can use to access the programming that is included with their subscription. The Xfinity TV Partner Program leverages open standard HTML5 technology, providing a common framework for smart TV, TV-connected and IP-enabled retail device manufacturers to develop an Xfinity TV Partner app for their devices. All content within the Xfinity TV Partner app is delivered over Comcast’s secure private managed network, enabling customers to access and enjoy their cable service on devices like Sony Android TVs, without the need to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE)