Cisco Launches GigaTV With Vodafone

BARCELONA -- Consumers in Germany can now access a vast selection of channels and video-on-demand (VoD) offers via GigaTV, a next-generation cloud video service from Vodafone Germany, developed by Cisco. The service is accessible though a TV set-top box or smartphone and tablet applications.

GigaTV delivers a seamless viewing experience in and out of the home. New functionality also includes personalized recommendations, smart search and a new intuitive navigation capability for improved content discovery.

Powered by the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, GigaTV allows Vodafone to deliver a premium video service with improved functionality, video quality and access to content through external platforms like Maxdome, Sky and other VoD providers. Offered as a cloud service, Cisco’s Infinite Video Platform enables Vodafone to offer new functionality to its subscribers every two weeks.

Cisco and Vodafone will showcase a demo of GigaTV at the Cisco booth located in Hall 3, #3E30 at Mobile Word Congress in Barcelona this week.

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

