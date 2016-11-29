CES News: MaxLinear TV, MoCA Design Wins

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, data center, metro, long-haul fiber networks, and wireless infrastructure, today announced its MxL603 global terrestrial tuner has been chosen for Air HDTV, an over-the-air (OTA) antenna/set-top box (STB) designed by Wireless Innovations Group.

The Air HDTV smart antenna/STB, which debuted at CES, provides state-of-the-art ATSC television reception for “cord-cutters,” consumers who prefer Internet-based “over-the-top” (OTT) video services instead of cable or satellite pay TV. Air HDTV is complementary to existing OTT platforms like Roku, AppleTV, Chromecast and DIRECTV NOW, but adds the missing element of live, free local broadcast channels. Air HDTV enables up to two channels to be received simultaneously and streamed over a Wi-Fi network to smart TVs, PCs, tablets or mobile phones throughout the home.

The Air HDTV features MaxLinear’s MxL603 tuner, which is part of the company’s MxL600 “super radio” family of 4 mm x 4 mm, 65nm pure digital CMOS tuners with superior tuning sensitivity. MxL600 tuners feature software-configurable broadcast standard support allowing manufacturers to design a common tuner for use with ATSC, DVB-T and other broadcast standards.

Wireless Innovations also selected the XCode 5516 SoC from ViXS Systems Inc. to provide dual transport stream 1080i HD-to-1080p HD transcoding. The XCode 5516 also features USB and 10/100 Ethernet networking capabilities. The device is based on the ViXS CordCutterTV Dual solution platform, which features ATSC/DVB OTA reception options, streaming via Ethernet or Wi-Fi, storage interfaces including eMMC, SD Card, USB and SATA, support for a networked DVR and support for iOS and Android clients.

For media portability, the Air HDTV uses software from Morega Systems to enable streamed content to be available on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. Morega’s technology creates a complete ecosystem for the transformation and delivery of media to consumer devices around the home or on the go.

MaxLinear Corp.