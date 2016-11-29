Canadian Pay-TV Providers & Manufacturers Strike Set-Top Energy Deal

OTTAWA -- Canadian Pay TV service providers (specifically, cable, direct-to-home satellite and IPTV providers) along with set-top box manufacturers have finalized a voluntary agreement, committing themselves to improving the energy efficiency of set-top boxes from coast-to-coast-to-coast. With this voluntary agreement, reached in consultation with federal and provincial governments, utilities and supporting organizations, it is expected that total annual energy consumption in Canada will be reduced and annual carbon dioxide emissions will be cut by over 100,000 tonnes. This is equivalent to the emissions of over 44,000 sub-compact new vehicles driving 15,000 km/yr.

At least 90 percent of all new set-top boxes purchased beginning in 2017 are expected to meet the energy efficiency standards set out in the voluntary agreement, benefitting a large number of Canadian consumers. The voluntary agreement, along with complementary measures such as the ENERGY STAR® program, is expected to reduce the total annual energy consumption of Canadian set-top boxes from 3.4 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2016 to 2.7 TWh in 2021.3 The energy expected to be saved is equivalent to the consumption of 60,000 homes. The voluntary agreement will help track these savings through annual reporting and audit mechanisms.

Voluntary agreement signatories to date include Pay TV service providers Bell, Cogeco Communications, Inc., Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications Inc., and Vidéotron; which collectively serve more than 88% of the Pay TV market. Manufacturers ARRIS and EchoStar Technologies are also signatories.

The new commitments were made through an industry-led collaboration among the signatory Canadian Pay TV service providers and their set-top box manufacturers, with support from Natural Resources Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Energy, the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines, Quebec's Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles, and Manitoba's Department of Growth, Enterprise and Trade. The agreement was also formulated with the support of provincial utilities BC Hydro, Independent Electricity System Operator, Manitoba Hydro, SaskPower, and Hydro Québec; as well as supportive organizations the Consumer Technology Association, CableLabs and CSA Group.