Arris Wins 4K STB Deal With Altice

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Global telecommunications company Altice has expanded its partnership with ARRIS International, plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) to deploy next-generation 4K HDR set-tops across its global footprint, in the US and Europe, starting in 2018.
The multinational deployment represents a growing global partnership between ARRIS and Altice, combining ARRIS's video expertise with Altice's vision for delivering the next-generation entertainment to its subscribers around the world. Altice-owned Portugal Telecom selected ARRIS's set-tops to deliver its MEO 4K TV service across Portugal. And Altice and ARRIS collaborate to deploy ARRIS's E6000™ Converged Edge Router in France, the US, and the Dominican Republic to enable new Gigabit services.
"We've invested in our ability to deliver leading CPE at scale, and our growing partnership with Altice is a testament to ARRIS's unmatched expertise in helping the world's service providers deliver the next era of entertainment services. The 4K HDR set-tops we're developing with Altice showcase the evolution of the video and will offer exciting entertainment services to millions of Altice subscribers across the US and Europe," said Larry Robinson, ARRIS President, CPE.
"We expanded our strategic partnership with ARRIS to match the scale of our vision for tomorrow's entertainment," said Bruno Zebib, Altice Group CTO. "As Altice continues to grow and to usher in next-generation services for our subscribers around the world, we're leveraging ARRIS's expertise in the set-top evolution to meet demand for higher-definition viewing experiences. Our collaboration with ARRIS will reinforce our position as a pioneer in the global TV and services market."
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.