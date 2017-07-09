& cplSiteName &

Arris Presents New 4K Android STBs at IBC

9/13/2017
SUWANEE, Ga. -- This week at IBC 2017, ARRIS International plc(NASDAQ: ARRS) will unveil a new portfolio of UHD HDR set-tops with Android TV along with professional services to help simplify and accelerate the launch of Android™ based TV services for operators around the world.

ARRIS's next-generation set-tops with Android TV are sleek in design and modular in architecture – addressing the wide range of requirements for cable, telco, satellite and terrestrial operators. Based on Android TV Operator Tier, they offer Wi-Fi connectivity and DVR options, as well as support and integration with DVB networks, and conditional access and DRM security solutions.

Complementing ARRIS's world-class hardware is an unrivalled suite of services, to help operators integrate and launch Android TV services. These span every phase of adoption, including:

  • Assessing and planning for Android TV services
  • Customization and integration: development of operator-specific launcher and apps, integration of content security and back-end systems
  • Validation and certification: with Google and other third-party applications Deployment support: across both new and legacy set-tops
  • Lifecycle management: integration, management and testing of mandatory Android updates and upgrades

Android is increasingly popular among service providers large and small as it offers fast time to market, greater control over the user interface, and subscriber access to familiar features such as YouTube, Chromecast built-in, and Google Play Store applications. As an open platform, service providers have the freedom and flexibility to create bespoke branded experiences, develop features rapidly, and benefit from revenue share opportunities through the Google Play Store.

"Our new set-top solutions with Android TV bring the best of ARRIS's global scale, services expertise and latest video technology to operators who want to deliver the future of TV to their customers," said Larry Robinson, ARRIS CPE President. "Our longstanding relationship with Google and deep experience of tailoring and integrating advanced video solutions positions ARRIS as the prime partner for operators around the world to launch new enhanced TV services with Android."

ARRIS will showcase its solutions and services for Android TV at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam (Hall 1, B19), including set-tops for IPTV (VIP5202, VIP5402 and VIP6102W models); DVB-C cable (ZC4515); DVB-T terrestrial (ZT4517) and DVB-S satellite (PS5517), as well as a variety of third-party user experiences integrated and running on Android.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

