Altice USA Introduces Altice One

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today unveils ‘Altice One,’ a new connectivity platform that reinvents the way consumers connect to the entertainment and content they want. Altice One provides a better, personalized and simple all-in-one video, broadband, WiFi and phone experience with new and enhanced features such as access to apps, voice search and more in a sleek, compact home hub that replaces the traditional cable box, modem and router. As a cloud-based service, the Altice One platform gives Altice the flexibility to continuously innovate and enhance offerings quickly and simply for customers.
Altice USA is a subsidiary of global telecommunications company Altice Group (Euronext: ATC, ATCB) and provides internet, TV and phone products in the U.S. under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands.
Altice One includes a new contemporary user interface and fully integrated access to live TV, video on demand, apps such as YouTube and Pandora, cloud DVR recordings and powerful WiFi connectivity – plus advanced search easily facilitated via a new voice-activated remote control, with much more to come. By providing seamless navigation across traditional video and OTT (over-the-top) services, Altice One will make it easy for customers to find what they want to watch and access their subscriptions in one place – in the home and on the go.
