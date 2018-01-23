& cplSiteName &

Altice USA Embraces Home-Alone Strategy

Alan Breznick
1/11/2018
50%
50%

Maybe Altice USA should just change its name, jettisoning the Altice brand altogether.

In a fervent bid to free itself from the debt woes plaguing its European parent, Altice USA is doing almost everything else it can to separate from its big daddy right now. As reported earlier this week, the US unit plans to spin off from the larger Altice conglomerate in the second quarter and stand (almost) entirely on its own in the big, bad world.

Fresh off its $2.2 billion IPO last summer, Altice USA aims to assert its new independence in a multitude of ways. Among other things, it intends to create its own dedicated management team and ownership structure, report its full earnings separately, lavish a $1.5 billion cash dividend on shareholders immediately before the spin-off this spring, buy back $2 billion in shares after the completion of the separation and reduce its leverage to 4.5 to 5.0 times net debt to earnings. (See Altice Spins Off US Biz, Rejigs in Europe and Altice Shifts From M&A to European Recovery.)

"It will lead to a complete separation of the two companies," said Altice USA Dexter Goei, speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters to explain the corporate restructuring late Monday. "It will significantly simplify the way each company operates." In addition to Goei, who will continue to lead the US company while shedding his other role as CEO of the parent company, the dedicated Altice USA management team will consist of: Armando Pereira, special adviser for all operations; Hakim Boubazine, co-president and COO; and Charlie Stewart, co-president and CFO.

Altice USA will not be completely independent, however. Despite the spin-off of parent Altice's 67.2% interest in the US company, Altice founder Patrick Drahi will remain in charge of the company as controlling shareholder and chairman of the board. His stock holdings of the US company, though, will slightly decrease.

In another key move, Altice USA will take over the relatively new Altice Technical Services (ATS) unit, which the parent company created late last year to house all of the US field service, construction and fiber, design, outside plant maintenance, inside plant and field-based employees serving commercial accounts. But Goei stressed that he plans to keep that unit as a separate, third-party provider of services to Altice USA. "It will be run as if a separate business today," he said.

Altice USA -- which became the fourth-largest MSO in the US with 4.9 million customers through its recent purchases of Cable Systems and Suddenlink Communications -- will also give up its ambitions to grow through more acquisitions, at least temporarily. With its new focus on reducing debt and its continued emphasis on boosting operational efficiencies, the company has no plans to pursue other US cable operators in the near future.

"We continue to be long-term ambitious," Goei said. But for now, he said, the company will "focus on delivering best-in-class returns" on its cable operations. "We have a lot going on internally that we don't want to take our eye off the ball."

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable industry! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 20-22. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

What won't change for Altice USA is its core strategy of building fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks throughout the former Cablevision and Suddenlink footprints. Under that strategy, the MSO plans to extend fiber lines to nearly all of its 8.5 homes passed over the next few years. With more than 150,000 homes now passed by all-fiber networks, the company aims to boost this total to 1 million households by the end of this year.

Altice USA will also continue to roll out its new home communications hub, Altice One, throughout its regions. Plans call for deploying the hub, which was unveiled last fall, across the MSO's entire US footprint by the end of this year. (See Altice USA Plows Ahead With Hubs & Fiber.)

Finally, Altice USA will proceed with its intention to introduce its own cellular service. Following in the footsteps of Comcast and Charter, which have mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) deals with Verizon, Altice USA signed a deal with Sprint that will give the cableco full access to the cellular company's mobile network. Plans call for launching that wireless service in the second half of the year. (See Altice & Sprint Ink MVNO Deal.)

"There's no change whatsoever in our business strategy," Goei said. "There are no changes whatsoever to how we operate today."

Now the question is how much will investors be impressed. So far, things are looking up for the company In late trading Thursday, Altice USA's share price stood just below $23, up from just over $21 when the spin-off plans were announced late Monday.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
MWC 2018 Threatens to Be 5G New Radio Bore
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2018
Sprint Says No to mmWave, Yes to Mobile 5G
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/11/2018
Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/9/2018
Clark Quite the Catch for Troubled Synchronoss
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/10/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Customer Support Done Right Click Here
"You've reached 'Who's a Good Boy?' How can I direct your call?"
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to transformation, having led one herself at Tribold (acquired by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives