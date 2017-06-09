& cplSiteName &

ActiveVideo & Zodiac Interactive Expand Availability of Cloud-Delivered User Experiences

Light Reading
HICKSVILLE, NY -- Zodiac Interactive and ActiveVideo have partnered on a joint solution that will enable pay-TV operators of all sizes to provide next generation user experiences and new premium services on any installed set-top box.

The integrated solution combines the cloud virtualization capabilities of the ActiveVideo CloudTV platform with Zodiac’s PowerUp Stack software and PowerUp AMS cloud platform; the result is rapid time-to-market for new features that can attract and retain subscribers and generate additional revenues, including advanced UX and online video services delivered directly to the set-top box. Initial deployment by Cable Bahamas, which delivers video services to approximately 250,000 set-top boxes, is expected in Q2 2018.

The solution builds upon prior customer-specific ActiveVideo-Zodiac collaborations that already have empowered new user experiences for millions of subscribers of leading pay-TV operators. The two companies, which will continue to maintain their existing customer relationships and independent sales channels, will demonstrate the joint solution at the Zodiac Interactive stand (5.C48) at IBC Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.

Zodiac Interactive
ActiveVideo

