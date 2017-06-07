Liberty's Fries Will Keynote at Cable-Tec EXPO

EXTON, Pa. -- Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries will be the first of two general session keynote speakers when the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), host SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017 on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Denver.

Fries, who has spurred the growth of Liberty Global into the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, will discuss a wide range of topics during his keynote conversation, including how the convergence of wireline and wireless is helping to drive new business opportunities for pay-TV providers.

The addition of Fries marks the second commitment by an MSO CEO to speak at the Cable-Tec Expo general session. Last month, SCTE•ISBE announced that Charter Communications Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge will offer keynote remarks on the future of cable telecommunications and how network innovation will be a significant contributor to business results.

“With multiple industry organizations holding events during Expo Week, the eyes of the industry will be on SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Mike Fries’ insights and vision will underscore the impact of technology innovation, seamless product deployment and SCTE•ISBE in helping all sectors of our industry achieve success in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)