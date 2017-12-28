& cplSiteName &

Liberty Latin America Completes Spin-Off From Liberty Global

1/2/2018
DENVER, Colo. -- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) (NASDAQ:LILAK) (OTC Link:LILAB) (“Liberty Latin America”), a leading telecommunications company with operations in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America, today announced the completion of its previously announced split-off from Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) and its launch as an independent, publicly-traded company. Following the successful completion of the split-off, Liberty Latin America Class A and Class C common shares are now trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” and “LILAK,” respectively, and the Class B common shares are quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “LILAB”.

Mike Fries, Executive Chairman of Liberty Latin America and CEO of Liberty Global, commented, “The split-off of our Latin American and Caribbean operations from Liberty Global will ensure that this new company will have access to the capital and resources necessary to achieve superior financial and strategic growth. I have tremendous confidence in Balan Nair’s leadership as well as the world-class board of directors and management team we have put in place. As Liberty Latin America charts its own course going forward, it will continue to benefit from its Liberty Global heritage and will have access to key shared services and expertise across products, technology, procurement and more. The launch of Liberty Latin America is an exciting moment for all shareholders and a clear confirmation of the opportunity for value creation in the Latin American and Caribbean region.”

Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY)

