Eurobites: Liberty Global Considers Sale of Swiss, Austrian Units

Liberty Global's UK subsidiary, Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED), is bringing "ultrafast" broadband to 16,000 properties in the northern English city of Durham by the end of 2019. Residential customers are promised speeds of up to 300 Mbit/s, while small businesses can expect up to 350 Mbit/s. The average download speed for County Durham is currently 15 Mbit/s, according to Ofcom figures.
Telefónica is introducing a service for its Movistar customers called Pigram, which allows them to post on social networks or send emails by SMS when there is no mobile data coverage. Initially, Pigram will be available for use with Facebook, Twitter, Gmail and Microsoft Outlook. Pigram has been developed by LUCA, Telefónica's own data unit.
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is setting up a "5G Life Campus" in Hasselt, Belgium, providing an environment where companies can test 5G applications. The doors are set to open in the first quarter of 2018.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has opened a new Innovation Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which will focus on research into the Internet of Things, AI, analytics, cybersecurity and 5G. The operator says the Centre will create up to 50 new graduate jobs, as well as 25 research posts in combination with Ulster University. About a third of the funding for the project has come from the public purse, via the Invest Northern Ireland development agency.
HERE, the mapping company that used to be part of Nokia but is now owned by a German automotive consortium, is planning to acquire Advanced Telematic Systems (ATS), a German company that provides over-the-air software updates for connected vehicles. As Reuters reports, the deal is expected to close in early 2018.
France's Astellia has upgraded its Nova RAN network monitoring tool, adding geolocation techniques to improve accuracy in locating devices and assessing radio conditions across various types of networks.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.