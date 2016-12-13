& cplSiteName &

SCTE Names Energy 2020 Leaders

2/7/2017
EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that Tony Werner, president of technology and product for Comcast Cable, will co-chair the SCTE/ISBE Energy 2020 program, together with Balan Nair, executive vice president and CTO of Liberty Global.

Werner and Nair will work together with Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE/ISBE, as members of the Steering Committee for the program, which is designed to promote reductions in energy cost and consumption for the industry. Mark Hess, senior vice president, business and industry affairs for Comcast, will serve as program technical advisor.

At the same time, it was announced that Simpson Cumba, vice president, data center services for Comcast Cable, and Sam Khola, director, sustainability for Liberty Global, will serve as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Energy Management Subcommittee (EMS) within the SCTE/ISBE Standards Program. The subcommittee also includes representatives of Alpha Technologies, ARRIS, Cisco, CommScope, CableLabs, Hitachi Consulting, Metrocast, and other operators and technology partners.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

