& cplSiteName &

IoT Specialist Wellness Telecom Banks Series A

Ray Le Maistre
11/17/2017
50%
50%

Spanish smart city technology specialist Wellness Telecom has landed a Series A investment round from Enzen Group, an international professional services group based in India that is focused on energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly processes in the utility sector.

Neither party disclosed the value of the investment, or the resulting equity stake for Enzen. Wellness, which employs more than 100 and claims deployments in 200 cities and 100 enterprises, said the investment would fund its further international expansion in markets such as the US, UK, India, Germany and Scandinavia, boost its headcount by about 25% and accelerate its product development plans.

The Seville, Spain-based company offers support services, analytics and cybersecurity systems, as well as smart city/IoT/energy efficiency tools, such as WeLight (street lighting monitoring and management) and WeSave (industrial and enterprise energy consumption monitoring), to utility companies and smart city management firms.

"This investment will enable us to build up the necessary resources to successfully take on an ambitious international expansion along with Enzen … [and] will allow us to continue to invest in and support research and development, thus offering the most innovative products on the market in the field of IoT," noted Wellness Telecom founder and CEO, David García Ternero.

"By leveraging the convergence of state-of-the-art technology, smart sensors, communications and cybersecurity and with a deep understanding of urban landscapes and their efficiency challenges, Wellness is well-positioned to be a game changer and reshape global cities and their infrastructure," said Enzen Group CEO Kutty Prabakaran.

— Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Nokia Bell Labs & Verizon Stretch Fixed 5G to the Home
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/13/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Eurobites: Telefónica Reckons Plastic Is Fantastic for FTTH
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 11/15/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Why Cats Don't Run Tech Support Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives