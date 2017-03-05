SCTE Creates Proactive Network Maintenance Group

Exton, Penn. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts™ (ISBE), today announced the creation of a Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) Working Group within the SCTE•ISBE Standards Program to standardize PNM solutions.

The PNM Working Group has been created in alignment with CableLabs® to provide operational practices, guidelines, and training in collaboration with industry PNM initiatives for monitoring network health to ensure high-quality customer experiences. Part of the SCTE•ISBE Standards Program’s Network Operations Subcommittee, the new Working Group is intended to standardize new PNM technology for operations and in the field, including:

A holistic PNM solution that focuses across all types of access and in-home networks, including DOCSIS®, wireless, optical, and in-home wired, such as MoCA;

Consistent guidelines and tools across all networks; and

A common framework and architecture that accelerates operational use of PNM metrics.

Larry Wolcott, Fellow and Distinguished Engineer for Comcast and well-known industry expert on PNM, has been appointed chair. The first meeting of the PNM Working Group will be this Tuesday, May 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. ET.

The SCTE•ISBE Standards Program is the only ANSI-accredited forum for the development of technical specifications supporting cable communications. Standards work includes: data and telephony over cable; application platform development; digital video; Internet of Things; emergency alert systems; network monitoring systems; cables, connectors, and amplifiers; construction and maintenance practices; energy management; and other areas of interest.

Corporate membership in the program is open to any organization. Member organizations develop standards and operational practices through their technical representatives who serve on committees and subcommittees. Internet of Things and energy management, for example, are two other areas of focus for the next several years.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)