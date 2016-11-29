Netgear Shows Off at CES 2017

LAS VEGAS -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s smart home and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is introducing a range of new products this week at the annual CES® trade show in Las Vegas As its product portfolio has expanded over the past two decades from Ethernet switches, fixed and mobile broadband modems and routers to advanced WiFi systems, network attached storage, smart home and mobile devices, NETGEAR is re-imagining how connectivity changes our world, and this vision will be on full display from the NETGEAR showroom.

“For more than 20 years, our innovative networking solutions have continually expanded the outer limits of speed, connectivity and intelligence. We connect the world – whether it be people to people, people to things, or things to things – both inside the smart home and outside in the mobile world, to enhance people’s lives,” said Patrick Lo, NETGEAR CEO and founder. “And now, a growing number of devices have the intelligence to speak directly to each other through the connected home and mobile networks made possible by NETGEAR. Whether it’s in streaming media, securing your home, or sharing business-critical data, NETGEAR is creating a new — and better — relationship between you and your world to help you thrive.”

Applauded for Design and Engineering

This year, NETGEAR grabbed six 2017 CES Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM including a Best of Innovation Award for the Nighthawk® X10 AD7200 Smart WiFi Router (R9000).

Nighthawk X10 is the industry’s fastest router (up to 7.2Gbps) for media streaming with embedded Plex Media Server, ultra-smooth 4K streaming, VR gaming and instant downloads.

The other five CES Innovation Award honorees include: the Orbi Tri-Band WiFi System, the world’s first tri-band home mesh network and the world’s best reviewed WiFi System; the Nighthawk X8 AC5300 Tri-Band WiFi VDSL/ADSL Modem Router (D8500); and the three newest members of the Arlo Family of Smart HD Security Cameras: the Arlo Baby Smart HD Baby Monitoring Camera, Arlo Pro Wire-Free HD Security Camera and Arlo Go Mobile HD Security Camera with 4G LTE.

Keeping Your Homes Safe and Secure

At CES 2017, the family of Arlo Smart HD Security Cameras is expanded with 3 new Innovation Award Honoree members, all with its own unique ground breaking features. The new Arlo Baby monitoring cam provides many thoughtful features such as ambient sensors for monitoring temperature, humidity and air quality; built-in lullabies; a multi-colored night light; a moveable stand and character accessories. Arlo Pro features instant motion alerts, 2 way audio, rechargeable batteries, 130 degree viewing angle, and a new smart siren so it’s never been easier to put a stop to crime before it happens. Arlo Go expands all the Arlo Pro advantages and capabilities to locations where WiFi cannot reach, by utilizing the 3G/4G LTE network which is available almost universally anywhere.

Separately, we are announcing a unique partnership with ADT, the biggest home security monitoring service company in the USA. You can now enhance your Arlo experience with 24/7 professional monitoring and response through the new ADT Canopy™ platform.

In December, NETGEAR closed its acquisition of Placemeter, Inc., an industry leader in computer vision analytics for transforming video into meaningful data that makes the physical world safer, smarter and more efficient. The world-class engineering talent from Placemeter has merged with the Arlo Smart Home Security team to apply smart machine learning to NETGEAR products, beginning with cutting-edge video analytics solutions for the Arlo camera platform. Arlo Analytics already use machine learning algorithms to improve how you use your cameras, keeping your home safe while reducing unwanted alerts by filtering and categorizing alerts based on what’s important to you, and we’re excited to see where else this will take us.

Innovating in Cable Internet Connectivity

Working with leading cable internet service providers such as Comcast XFINITY, Charter and Cox, NETGEAR has developed an array of cable internet connectivity products that make it easy to upgrade your home network to support the increasingly faster Internet speeds provided by your cable service provider. By owning your own equipment, such as the high-performance Nighthawk AC1900 WiFi Cable Modem Router for XFINITY Internet and Voice (C7100V) or the entry-level AC1200 WiFi Cable Modem Router (C6220), you can avoid paying a monthly rental charge which means the products eventually pay for themselves. NETGEAR also is the first to offer in retail the CM1000 Ultra-High Speed Cable Modem, a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem certified by Comcast for Gigabit Internet and by Cox Communications. DOCSIS 3.1 is 10X faster than DOCSIS 3.0, and is backward compatible with previous specifications. The CM1000 is both compatible with today’s network and ready for future upgrades to support 1Gbps download speeds for the fastest 4K HD streaming, downloads, and online gaming.

Staying Connected Inside and Out

For the Internet of Things (IoT) to exist, it requires the connectivity systems that NETGEAR provides, in the home, enabled by a Nighthawk WiFi router, or an xDSL or cable modem router.

NETGEAR also helps you take your home or office network outside. NETGEAR 4G LTE Modems (with Power over Ethernet, or PoE) can provide instant 4G LTE connectivity in its simplest form to any Ethernet-enabled device in temporary or mobile worksites or as a backup solution to keep your network online when your primary cable or DSL goes down. And the new Arlo Go Mobile HD Security Camera is powered by 3G/4G LTE connectivity for surveillance on work sites and properties where WiFi, wired network and power sources are not readily available or practical.

Experience a blazing-fast internet connection shared by a Nighthawk router or Orbi WiFi mesh system among your mobile streaming devices in the comfort of your home. Relax with the peace of mind you get from knowing your data is backed up to ReadyNAS and your house is protected by Arlo security. Enjoy the versatility and ease-of-use of 4G LTE mobile broadband for instant internet in temporary sites. No matter where you go, NETGEAR makes the products that help keep you connected.

Providing the Building Blocks for Your Home Office

As more homes include a home office and as part-time commuting workers take their BYOD personal devices to work, the line between home and work networks has become increasingly blurred. Given this ongoing convergence, NETGEAR, at CES, is introducing several new switches for homes, home offices, and small business networks to address network burdens. The Nighthawk S8000 8-port Gaming and Streaming Switch (GS808E), the ProSAFE® 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Web Managed PoE+ Click Switch (GSS108EPP) and the ProSAFE Easy-Mount 8-port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Web Managed Switch (GS408EPP) include the full set of NETGEAR Web Managed (Plus) Switch software features to ensure your network keeps up with new demands from a growing number of applications and services. They feature consumer-friendly advanced switching technology packaged in sleek modern designs with innovative mounting options.

And for any home office, storage space is an obvious must have, and for the digital office of today, network attached storage is a great solution for keeping your files secure. Large media files such as photo albums and videos can be housed or backed up to a Network Attached Storage device such as a NETGEAR ReadyNAS in the 200 or 300 Series aimed at homes and home offices. NETGEAR is now expanding the award-winning ReadyNAS product family with three additions to its existing high-performance business-class series: RN420, RN520 and RN620. Now faster than ever before, the new desktop NAS solutions offer small and medium businesses outstanding performance, versatility and scalability with five levels of unrivaled data protection, 10 Gigabit copper Ethernet (10GbE) network interface on selected models, and expandable storage capacity.

Creating the Connected World

Introduced at CES this week for small business, such as cafés, doctor offices and other service industry locations, the new AC WiFi Business Access Point (WAC510) delivers high performance, reliable WiFi for business applications and high-density public WiFi. The Home and office networks of today are expected to manage numerous connected devices which are dependent on the network in order to be intelligent and communicate with one another. These networks have become the backbone that enables the capabilities of the Smart Home. NETGEAR is working with several of the leading Smart Home platforms to integrate the multitude of smart devices that are vying for attention on your network. For example, during CES, NETGEAR will demonstrate the ability to control the Nighthawk R7000 and Orbi Tri-Band WiFi System using voice through the Amazon Alexa platform to perform simple set up requests like enabling a guest network.

Arlo Smart HD security cameras are also integrated into several of the leading Smart Home platforms such as the Samsung SmartThings eco system. The cameras can be included in the recipes and scripts for Stringify and IFTTT to take action based on triggers set by other smart devices. For example, a window sensor can alert Arlo to start recording when a window is opened or have a networked light turned on when Arlo detects motion.

In a world where the network forms the backbone of everything we do, NETGEAR is developing solutions that empower you both at home and at work to connect and collaborate. Simply connecting is no longer enough. Enhancing people’s lives through the power of intelligent connectivity is the next step in the networking revolution, and NETGEAR is at the center of this change.

