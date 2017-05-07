Fayetteville Public Utilities Launches Adara's SIPV Solution

TORONTO, ON -- Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com/whatsnew), the provider of game-changing solutions for mid-sized cable service providers, today announced that Fayetteville Public Utilities (FPU), a Tennessee triple-play cable operator based in Fayetteville, TN serving nearly 40,000 revenue generating units (RGUs) launched Adara’s Switched IP Video (SIPV) solution to free up a significant amount of bandwidth for expansion of DOCSIS Internet services.
According to Eric Reeves, Director of Telecommunication Services, “Internet continues to be FPU’s most popular service; it brings the world to rural Tennessee. With SIPV, we can easily expand to deliver a 1 Gbps Internet service in the near future. A complementary benefit of SIPV is the ability to support both Digital Simulcast of the analog tier of channels and create room for the expansion of HD digital services. Through a single upgrade, we both preserve and modernize the video services we deliver, and are able to avoid the onerous expense to say nothing of the problematic customer disruption of analog reclamation.”
Adara’s SIPV solution delivers video more efficiently by “switching” the programs into network service groups only when they are requested, rather than wasting valuable bandwidth by the typical practice of broadcasting all channels, to all set-top boxes, all the time. The benefit is that SIPV can free up to 80% or more of an operator’s video bandwidth in as little as 90 days so that it can be immediately used for DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 or Full Duplex expansion to multi-Gigabit.
“The important core building blocks of SIPV are widely-deployed, proven and extremely reliable, and significantly works with legacy QAM set-tops and gateways,” said Stan Koukarine, Adara’s CTO and Co-founder. “In fact, with SIPV, the overall customer experience is not only better and more reliable than broadcasting, but the super-efficient delivery mechanism enables an unlimited channel line-up offering and a low-cost, success-based introduction of Ultra-HD/4K, as well.”
