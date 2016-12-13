Comcast Launches DOCSIS 3.1 for Business Customers

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced it has begun offering DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in its Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville service areas. “Business Internet 1 Gig” and “Business Internet 500” speed tiers are now available to thousands of business customers in these Comcast service areas using the company’s existing network, without costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities.

"With more business operations moving to a cloud-based model, staying ahead of the bandwidth curve will be an important part of an organization’s migration strategy," said Matt Davis, program director for IDC. "DOCSIS 3.1-based internet will give small, medium and even larger organizations the opportunity to quickly add more network capacity at their locations, supporting new technology applications on-site or in the cloud."

For small and mid-sized businesses in buildings already served by Comcast, upgrading to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 is as simple as calling Comcast or visiting business.comcast.com/gig to change their service, and ordering a new modem. Gigabit service over DOCSIS 3.1 benefits many industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, education and government.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)