Comcast Business Expands Gig-Speed Network to the West

DENVER -- Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in the Western United States, including California, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast’s “Business Internet 1 Gig” and “Business Internet 500” speed tiers are now available to business customers in the West, Central, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast service areas using the company’s existing network, without the need for costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities.

“With more companies adopting cloud-based services, leveraging SD-WAN to connect branch locations, and using high-performance internet as a competitive differentiator and growth tool, it’s more important than ever that organizations manage their current bandwidth needs while also planning for the future requirements and the dynamics of the digital transformation of businesses,” said Peter Neill, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s West Division. “Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations and leverage innovative technology services to keep customers happy and increase the bottom line."

Comcast’s DOCSIS 3.1-based business internet service provides gigabit speeds for any business environment – whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. Its speed and cost efficiencies make it ideally suited for government agencies and organizations in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and education industries.

