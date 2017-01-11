Comcast Business Expands Gig-Speed Network to the West

DENVER -- Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in the Western United States, including California, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
With the continued roll out of its gig-speed network, Comcast’s “Business Internet 1 Gig” and “Business Internet 500” speed tiers are now available to business customers in the West, Central, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast service areas using the company’s existing network, without the need for costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities.
“With more companies adopting cloud-based services, leveraging SD-WAN to connect branch locations, and using high-performance internet as a competitive differentiator and growth tool, it’s more important than ever that organizations manage their current bandwidth needs while also planning for the future requirements and the dynamics of the digital transformation of businesses,” said Peter Neill, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s West Division. “Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations and leverage innovative technology services to keep customers happy and increase the bottom line."
Comcast’s DOCSIS 3.1-based business internet service provides gigabit speeds for any business environment – whether a distributed enterprise with locations across the country or a small business with only a handful of locations. Its speed and cost efficiencies make it ideally suited for government agencies and organizations in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and education industries.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.