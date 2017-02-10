& cplSiteName &

Cisco Makes the Case for FDX Over FTTH

Mari Silbey
10/6/2017
50%
50%

Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) technology -- the cable solution that's being designed to extend the life of hybrid fiber-coaxial networks -- has moved quickly from trial concept to specification development to a time in which some executives now believe it will take the place of any fiber-to-the-home plans cable companies might once have entertained.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) Fellow and CTO of Cable Access John Chapman is one of those true believers. As someone on the front lines watching the technology unfold, Chapman predicts FDX will offer a cost-effective alternative to FTTH deployments in the near future while essentially equaling fiber in capacity and performance. That means cable operators will be able to continue using their existing coaxial plant without having to push fiber all the way to the end user.

"It's very promising, and it really helps scare away that conversion-to-fiber thing," says Chapman.

"We have ten gig down and five gig up," he adds, referring to FDX's promise of delivering 10 gigabits-per-second of bandwidth in the downstream and 5 Gbits/s in the upstream. "Who needs to go to fiber really?"

According to Chapman, CableLabs is in the process of wrapping up the Full Duplex DOCSIS spec and will likely finalize it before the end of the year. Then it will take a couple of years to produce the necessary chipsets and cable modems, but the technology should be ready for commercial deployment in 2020. CableLabs has even predicted that the availability of FDX products could come earlier, with the first deployments beginning in late 2018 or early 2019. (See Full Duplex, Coherent Optics Specs Advance .)

In the latest development of the technology, Chapman explains that his team at Cisco has helped solve the echo cancellation problem that's at the heart of cable FDX implementation. The concept is similar to one deployed in wireless networks, where an echo canceller literally cancels out the signal received in one direction so that a transmitter can send a signal at the same time over the same spectrum. However, wireless networks are point-to-point, while cable networks are point-to-multipoint.

Source: Cisco
Source: Cisco

In order to deal with the complexity of a point-to-multipoint architecture, Cisco has come up with a way to lump cable modems that are close enough to "hear" each other into interference groups, and then combine those interference groups into larger transmission groups. Each transmission group is given a frequency assignment, and those assignments are appropriately mapped so that no signals interfere with each other, but all of the spectrum available is harvested for both downstream and upstream data delivery.

Cisco has shown previous demos of the echo cancellation technology, and Chapman says the company will have an updated demonstration on site at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo conference later this month. (See Cisco Demos Full Duplex.)

For more cable market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated cable content channel here on Light Reading.

The gating factor in FDX development now is building hardware that will support the technology, and specifically cable modems that enable a much higher upstream return path than the split at 42MHz that cable operators have traditionally adhered to. However, those modems will come in time, and probably in a similar fashion to the way DOCSIS 3.1 modems have entered the market.

As for which cable companies are likely to be among the early FDX adopters, Chapman points to operators like Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) and Cox Communications Inc. that are already driving to a deep fiber architecture, which will be necessary for Full Duplex deployments.

And what about Altice USA , which has already pledged to deploy fiber to the home in most of its US footprint? (See Altice Plans FTTH for Entire US Footprint.)

"We are working on changing Altice's mind," says Chapman.

Now that's a development that will be worth watching.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io CTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Is NFV Stuck in the Terrible Twos?
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 10/2/2017
Nokia Bares AaaS for Telco Clientele
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/3/2017
Q&A: How RIFT.io Takes Automation Carrier-Grade
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/3/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed