Charter Launches First D3.1 Gigabit Market

MILILANI, Hawaii. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet Gig on Oahu, marking the Company’s first residential deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a 1 Gbps connection to the customer’s home. Additionally, Charter is doubling minimum internet speeds on Oahu to 200 Mbps at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers.

Charter is fully committed to bringing faster internet speeds to the communities it serves with no contracts or data caps. Priced at $104.99 a month for new customers, Spectrum Internet Gig, is available today for customers on Oahu, with more areas launching the service in the coming months.

“Charter’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network is superior in its ability to deliver fast and reliable internet to millions of consumers across the country,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As technology continues to evolve, the products and services of tomorrow will increasingly rely on faster broadband connections. Charter’s world-class network is best-positioned to deliver the bandwidth and capacity needed to meet these growing demands.”

With Spectrum Internet Gig, customers have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds to stream video, play online games, download music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance.

Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home WiFi, and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, please visit www.spectrum.com.

