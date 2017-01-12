Charter Launches First D3.1 Gigabit Market

MILILANI, Hawaii. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet Gig on Oahu, marking the Company’s first residential deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a 1 Gbps connection to the customer’s home. Additionally, Charter is doubling minimum internet speeds on Oahu to 200 Mbps at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers.
Charter is fully committed to bringing faster internet speeds to the communities it serves with no contracts or data caps. Priced at $104.99 a month for new customers, Spectrum Internet Gig, is available today for customers on Oahu, with more areas launching the service in the coming months.
“Charter’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network is superior in its ability to deliver fast and reliable internet to millions of consumers across the country,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As technology continues to evolve, the products and services of tomorrow will increasingly rely on faster broadband connections. Charter’s world-class network is best-positioned to deliver the bandwidth and capacity needed to meet these growing demands.”
With Spectrum Internet Gig, customers have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds to stream video, play online games, download music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance.
Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home WiFi, and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, please visit www.spectrum.com.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.