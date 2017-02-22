Arris Launches Retail DOCSIS 3.1 Modem

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced its flagship DOCSIS 3.1 SURFboard SB8200 cable modem is now available at retail, starting with Amazon.com.

The SB8200 is made for the future. It is designed to deliver the most demanding services—like Virtual Reality, streaming Ultra HD, and high-performance gaming—with bandwidth to spare. But it also makes everyday web browsing, movies, and connected applications addictively fast and smoother than ever. And with two available Gigabit Ethernet ports, it offers wired-in connectivity for dedicated devices as well as extensibility for Wi-Fi® routing.

Simply put, the ARRIS SB8200 delivers the fastest broadband speeds available* to the most connected devices—of any modem sold at retail. It combines the latest DOCSIS 3.1 cable technology with two available Gigabit Ethernet ports to achieve these ultra-fast cable Internet speeds –twice the throughput of DOCSIS 3.0 modems.

