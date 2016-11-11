Arris D3.1 Modem Launch Slips Into 2017: Report

US cable broadband customers waiting for a DOCSIS 3.1 modem from Arris will now have to wait until 2017, according to a report from Multichannel News.

The SURFboard SB8200 modem received CableLabs certification in July 2016, when the vendor confidently predicted that the new product, which supports Gigabit broadband connectivity, would be "ready later this year, starting with Comcast's Gigabit launches in the following markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and Nashville."

Now, though, it will be 2017 before that product ships, putting Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) further behind rival Netgear, which is already shipping its CM1000 DOCSIS 3.1 modem to support early cable Gigabit broadband service launches from Comcast and Cox Communications.

But it's still early days in the D3.1 market, which is set to ramp significantly during 2017 as US cable operators push forward with their network upgrade plans. (See Gigabites: Comcast Doubles Down on D3.1, Mediacom Going All DOCSIS 3.1 by Year-End and Why Cable Is Upgrading Networks Now.)

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading